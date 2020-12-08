Inside Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Mexico Getaway With Jeff Dye

Related : Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Cabo Vacation With Jeff Dye: Details!

Another date, another city. Things are heating up between Kristin Cavallari and her new novio.

The Very Cavallari star was spotted over the weekend enjoying a sultry Mexican vacay with her guy, comedian Jeff Dye. And it sounds like it was just what the doctor ordered, following her divorce from quarterback Jay Cutler earlier this year.

An eyewitness exclusively told E! News that Kristin spent the weekend partying at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo with Jeff, as well as a group of friends. Kristin hung out by the pool with her pals for most of the weekend, while they sipped cocktails and laid out in the sun.

The source said, "When the music came on, they got up and started to have a little dance party. Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff and they couldn't keep their hands off each other. She seemed very happy and in a great mood." The witness added, "She grabbed Jeff and they pulled each other in for a long kiss. She was letting loose and clearly having a lot of fun."