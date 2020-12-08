The Ultimate Ranking of Nicki Minaj's 19 Top 10 Hits

Related : Celebrate Nicki Minaj's B-Day With Her First E! Interview: E! News Rewind

Nicki Minaj has had a big year.

Not only did the Queen of Rap land the first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in her career when she hopped on the remix of Doja Cat's smash "Say So," but she also became a mother, welcoming a son with husband Kenneth Petty on Sept. 30. With such personal and professional highs, there's no doubt that she'll be counting her blessings as she celebrates her 38th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

While "Say So" marks a first on the Hot 100 for Minaj, it's the 19th single in the rapper's influential career to crack the chart's top 10. In honor of her special day, we thought we'd take a look at how the song stacks up against the 18 that came before it with a ranking of her most successful tracks ever. As we made our list, we were surprised by all that it was missing. You'll notice that bops like "Monster," "Moment 4 Life," "Feeling Myself" and "Truffle Butter," to name a few, are nowhere to be found in our tally. And that's because those tracks stalled out at 18, 13, 38 and 14 on the chart, respectively.