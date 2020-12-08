Kylie Jenner's Stunning Christmas Decorations Include Life-Size Polar Bears

Related : Stormi Webster Gives Mom Kylie Jenner All the Compliments

Kylie Jenner's home is a winter wonderland!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is showing off her stunning 2020 Christmas decorations in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories. During the Monday, Dec. 7 tour, the makeup mogul highlighted multiple areas of her mansion after artistic director and family friend Jeff Leatham adorned her home with holiday decor.

Kylie's enormous Christmas tree is flocked with snow and decorated with simple white lights and neutral toned ornaments in white, tan and beige colors. Hanging over her fireplace mantle is green Christmas garland and more white lights with two white stockings hanging for her and daughter Stormi Webster.

Posed in front of a second, smaller Christmas tree are four life-like white polar bears in various sizes, giving her living room a North Pole vibe.

The E! star even made sure to spotlight the Elf on a Shelf sitting adorably over another one of her fireplaces.