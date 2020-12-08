Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal Sex of Baby

Now this is a situation!
Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren Sorrentino announced the sex of their baby Dec. 8. And it's a…drum roll: baby boy! Along with a photo of the couple holding an ornament of blue shoes, the 38-year-old shared with his 2.5 million Instagram followers, "Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy."
But that's not all. Mike and Lauren also set up a social media account for their baby, who made a bit of an announcement himself. "IT'S OFFICIAL - I'M A BABY BOY!" read a message on the Baby Situation Instagram account, which has amassed over 100,000 followers. "My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me, and host it virtually!"
"Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!" the caption continued. "Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full on nursery planning! See you guys next week."
This exciting news comes a year after Lauren opened up about suffering a miscarriage. "So, the night he came home we actually conceived," she shared on a Nov. 2019 episode of Strahan, Sara & Keke, referencing her husband's 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion. "And at about six and a half, seven weeks, I miscarried."
Lauren called the experience "heart-wrenching."
"When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that it was our time and it was our blessing," she said. "I rely on my faith to get me through everything in life—and especially the challenging things we've gone through. If I didn't have my faith, I wouldn't be here. So, it was hard. It was really difficult."
When Mike and Lauren first shared their pregnancy news with the world Nov. 24, they told fans, "Our biggest blessing is on it's way."
After making the announcement, the duo's Jersey Shore family sent them a lot of love on social media. "Soooo excited for you guys!!!" Deena Nicole Cortese, who is pregnant with her second child, wrote to the couple. "You deserve all the happiness in the world! Pregnancy buddies."
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also commented, "LOVE YOU BOTH. Sooo sooo excited for you."