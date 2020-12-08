You'll Be Getting More of The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy In a New, Darker Role

Related : Jennifer Lopez Can't Wait to See "Selena: The Series"

Anya Taylor-Joy is ready to play—but not as Beth Harmon.

Last month, The Queen's Gambit became Netflix's biggest scripted limited series to date after 62 million households tuned in within 28 days, shattering viewership records like no other. And that's for good reason. The seven-episode historical drama found Taylor-Joy—previously best known for The Witch and Split—at her very best, keeping us scintillated throughout every scene that revolved around, uh, the seemingly sleepy sport of chess.

Up next? Taylor-Joy is working with the show's co-creator, Scott Frank, for an adaptation that sounds even more exciting than their last project together. During an interview with The Ringer's The Watch podcast, Frank, an Oscar-nominated writer and director, revealed he's developing Vladimir Nabokov's 1931 novel Laughter in the Dark and that Taylor-Joy is set to star.