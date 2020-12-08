See John Legend's NSFW Instagram Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

Related : John Legend's Heartfelt Message to Chrissy Teigen

A "Get a room!" might be appropriate here.

Everyone knows Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as one of Hollywood's most enduring and playful celebrity pairs. With their unfiltered nature and hilarious social media back-and-forth, they keep things interesting for fans. Exhibit A: the famed foodie's recent Instagram post and the Grammy winner's eyebrow-raising response.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Teigen posted a photo of herself in a bra, high-waisted underwear and fuzzy socks while nuzzling their puppy, Petey. "F--k it!" she captioned the shoot with a heart and heart face emojis.

Legend quipped back in a comment, "Don't mind if i do." If you're blushing, imagine Teigen's reaction. "Hoooooooooooly s--t dude !!!!!!!!"

Seven years of marriage later, the heat is still very much burning between these two! A week ago, on Nov. 30, the doting husband celebrated Teigen's 35th birthday with a precious and swoon-inducing tribute.

"We celebrate my queen today. Happy birthday, my darling," the musician wrote. "My love for you is infinite and unconditional. Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our family and to the world."