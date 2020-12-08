See John Legend's NSFW Instagram Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

A "Get a room!" might be appropriate here.
Everyone knows Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as one of Hollywood's most enduring and playful celebrity pairs. With their unfiltered nature and hilarious social media back-and-forth, they keep things interesting for fans. Exhibit A: the famed foodie's recent Instagram post and the Grammy winner's eyebrow-raising response.
On Monday, Dec. 7, Teigen posted a photo of herself in a bra, high-waisted underwear and fuzzy socks while nuzzling their puppy, Petey. "F--k it!" she captioned the shoot with a heart and heart face emojis.
Legend quipped back in a comment, "Don't mind if i do." If you're blushing, imagine Teigen's reaction. "Hoooooooooooly s--t dude !!!!!!!!"
Seven years of marriage later, the heat is still very much burning between these two! A week ago, on Nov. 30, the doting husband celebrated Teigen's 35th birthday with a precious and swoon-inducing tribute.
"We celebrate my queen today. Happy birthday, my darling," the musician wrote. "My love for you is infinite and unconditional. Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our family and to the world."
And, on Sept. 15, Legend prepared a Spanish dinner in honor of their seventh wedding anniversary. "I love this woman so much and I love taking care of her, especially while she's growing our little baby," he wrote weeks before the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. "I'm so grateful for our love and our life together."
Following the loss of their son Jack, Teigen expressed her gratitude to her husband while publishing a powerful essay on their tragic experience. "Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life," she wrote to him on Instagram. "A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me."