Madonna Just Got Her First Tattoo at Age 62: See the Sweet Tribute to Her Kids

Madonna just got her very first tattoo!

The 62-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7 to post a picture of the new design, writing "Inked for The Very First Time." The "Material Girl" star got the tattoo at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, Calif. and documented the entire process. From her consultation with tattoo artist East Iz to the final result, Madonna covered it all.

As for the design, the Grammy winner chose to get "LRDMSE" tattooed on her wrist. The letters are the initials of her children: Lourdes, 24; Rocco, 20; David, 15; Mercy, 14; Stella, 8; and Estere, 8. Madonna, who recently shared a rare family photo, even included the hashtag #family while giving her fans their first look at her new ink.

While the pop icon tends to keep her private life exactly that—private—she did open up about motherhood during a 2019 interview with Today.

"It's reminded me how precious time is and…how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way and really you have to be ready for anything," Madonna said at the time. "Children teach you, obviously. Everyone says that. First and foremost, they teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself because they're always there to throw a wrench into the works. Self-obsession [is] not allowed with children."