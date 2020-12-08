Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Bare-Faced Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Struggle With Skin Condition

Hailey Bieber took to social media to open up about her ongoing battle with perioral dermatitis, a skin condition causing inflammation. Scroll on for more details.

By Jess Cohen Dec 08, 2020 1:12 PMTags
BeautyCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Related: Hailey Bieber: Things You Didn't Know About the "It" Girl

Hailey Bieber wants to be "transparent" about her skin struggles.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the model took to her Instagram Story to open up about her battle with an inflammatory rash called perioral dermatitis. In the 24-year-old's message to her 30 million Instagram followers, she explained that she's had this skin condition for a "few years" now.

Alongside a bare-faced photo of her skin, which she noted is on "day 3" so it's "calmed down a lot," Hailey wrote, "It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes."

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin went on to share various things that "trigger" the rash, including trying a new product or a product that's "too harsh," as well as weather, masks and "sometimes certain SPF."

Hailey also added, "That's why for my skin personally I go for super gentle anti inflammatory products that will help soothe my skin and won't trigger a dermatitis breakout!" 

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Cutest Pics

"It also took me getting the proper diagnosis from a dermatologist after stubbornly trying to treat it myself," she continued. "Sometimes it gets so irritated only a prescription cream will calm it down."

As she advised, "Self diagnosing is a no no." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

2

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

3

Bobbie Thomas Speaks Out About Husband Michael Marion's Cause of Death

In another post, Hailey told her followers that another "HUGE dermatitis trigger" is laundry detergent. She then explained that she has to use "hypoallergenic/organic laundry detergent always."

This isn't the first time Hailey has opened up about her skincare journey. Back in May, Hailey spoke about her struggle with adult onset acne while on her and husband Justin Bieber's Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch. "Actually, within the last year, I started getting a little bit of, like, onset adult acne too from my IUD because I'd never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance," she shared. "But for me, my spot was my forehead…it would be, like, a little pattern."

PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

Prior to that point, Hailey hadn't faced many acne struggles. "I hid it really well. Like you said, because when you're used to having good skin, the smallest little thing feels bad, like, the end of the world," she said. "And I'd never experienced acne like that, or pimples like that, before."

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

2

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

3

Bobbie Thomas Speaks Out About Husband Michael Marion's Cause of Death

4

Bare-Faced Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Struggle With Skin Condition

5
Exclusive

Sadie Robertson Opens Up About the Highs and Lows of Pregnancy

Latest News

John Legend's NSFW Instagram Comment Shocked Chrissy Teigen

Exclusive

Sadie Robertson Opens Up About the Highs and Lows of Pregnancy

Madonna Gets Her First Tattoo at Age 62: See the Sweet Tribute

How Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey's Surprising Bromance Began

Bare-Faced Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Struggle With Skin Condition

Candace Cameron Bure's Gift Guide Is Full of Heartfelt Presents

Gifts Under $25 That Pack a Big Punch