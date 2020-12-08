Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Family's "Unimaginable Hardships" Amid the Pandemic and His Sister's Death

Related : Jamie Foxx Dishes on Finally Playing a Superhero

Jamie Foxx is reflecting on the difficult times his family has endured lately.

The 52-year-old Just Mercy actor posted a photo of his younger sister Deidra Dixon to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7, along with a heartfelt message describing the "unimaginable hardships" they have experienced during the pandemic. On Oct. 19, Jamie and Deidra's sister DeOndra Dixon died at age 36.

"I would like to give a beautiful shout out to this young lady," Jamie wrote on Monday. "This is my sister Deidra ... over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet... i've also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family... we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic."

As Jamie pointed out, Deidra is a hair stylist who has worked on such high-profile Hollywood productions as Da 5 Bloods and Avengers: Endgame. Her bond with her brother is clear, as she has also worked on a number of his films, including Baby Driver and Django Unchained.