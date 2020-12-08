Halle Berry Reflects on Natalie Desselle Reid's Legacy in Moving Tribute After Her "Devastating" Death

Halle Berry is remembering her special connection to former co-star Natalie Desselle Reid.
She took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7 to share an emotional tribute to her late B*A*P*S co-star. Natalie, who died on Monday at age 53 after battling colon cancer, is known not only for the 1997 comedy film that starred Halle and Martin Landau, but also for roles in Eve and Madea's Big Happy Family.
"I'm still processing this devastating news - and as I continue to read all of your kind words, memories of Natalie continue to flood back to me," Halle wrote. "Natalie was one of the most precious people I've ever known. The second I met her our hearts were intertwined - we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her."
The 54-year-old Oscar winner pointed out that the pair remained close and would "hoot and holler" when sending each other any B*A*P*S-related content that they would spot over the years.
"Natalie taught us love, joy and humor through her characters - she could never dim her light, and it was infectious," Halle continued. "With her I laughed harder than I'd ever laughed before. She showed us it was ok to be goofy and funny while still being sincere and extraordinarily kind."
According to Halle, Hollywood did not truly appreciate Natalie's gifts when it came to casting the actress.
"Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be," the X-Men star shared. "For that she was often underrated, passed over - deprived of the platform she truly deserved. But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her."
She added, "I'll love you forever my sweet friend."
A statement posted to Natalie's Instagram page praised the late performer as a "bright light in this world," not to mention an "extraordinary mother and wife."
Holly Robinson Peete tweeted that she was "absolutely decimated by this news" and explained that she got to know Natalie when her mom was managing the actress.