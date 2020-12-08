Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

All the Photos From Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royally Festive Train Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton spread joy and cheer on their three-day train tour through England, Wales and Scotland.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 08, 2020 2:56 AMTags
Prince William and Kate Middleton are spreading joy and cheer throughout the United Kingdom in a truly festive and unique way.

Under the supervision of the National Health Service, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a three-day tour of England, Wales and Scotland on Sunday, Dec. 6. Their mode of transportation for the quick getaway? The Royal Train, of course.

Throughout their tour, Will and Kate met with volunteers from multiple charitable organizations, thanking them for their hard work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Included among those individuals were ambulance drivers, teachers and transportation workers.

One particularly special person named Len Gardner was even able to meet the Duchess after previously chatting with her on the phone through the NHS' Check-In and Chat volunteer program. According to The Sun, Len, whose wife suffers from Alzheimer's, began speaking with the Duchess in May and they've since formed a warm friendship. He told the magazine, "I will treasure our conversations for the rest of my life. Those calls helped me because they gave me something to look forward to."

Prince William applauded volunteers, essential workers and more in a speech delivered in Manchester. He told a small crowd, "You are the people that have not only kept our country going but have also helped warm all our hearts by showing us the very best of human nature."

See every photo, and standout fashion moment, in our gallery below:

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
All Aboard

On Dec. 6, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their tour of England, Scotland and Wales aboard the royal train. Throughout the three-day journey, Will and Kate will meet with and pay tribute to community members who showed tremendous leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. 

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Public Health, But Make it Fashion

Face masks are aplenty for this royal tour, with Kate recycling a floral one by Amaia. It's a steal at under $20, but her Alexander McQueen coat (paired with a festive tartan scarf) comes with a decidedly heftier price tag. 

Andy Barr-WPA Pool/Getty Images
A Warm Welcome

After their first night, during which the royals slept in separate "his and hers" single beds, Prince William and Kate disembarked in Edinburgh, where they spent time with first responders working on the frontlines of the pandemic. 

ANDY COMMINS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Royal Blues

They also paid a visit to teachers and students from the Holy Trinity Church of England First School in Berwick. While Prince William kept warm in a holiday-inspired scarf, Kate looked ever-so elegant in her tried and true Catherine Walker coat. 

Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP
Next Stop

The royals also met with volunteers from the Batley Community Centre in northern England who supported the elderly community throughout the pandemic. 

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Twinning

Kate and William opt for coordinating navy blue coats as they arrive in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare, an organization that fights food waste across the United Kingdom. 

PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP
Outfit Change

Kate made the most of their brief trip by switching her sophisticated creme sweater for a festive patterned one. Two looks in one! 

GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Say Cheese

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stop for a selfie with a volunteer at the Old Smithfields Market in Manchester.

