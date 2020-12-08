Andy Cohen Reveals Vanderpump Rules' Future After Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Exit

Andy Cohen SUR-ved up his thoughts on the future of Vanderpump Rules.
Just three days after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their departure from the Bravo series, the Watch What Happens Live host candidly discussed the topic on everyone's mind: What is going to happen to the show?
"Listen, they've got Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Arianna [Madix], the new people," Andy shared on the Dec. 7 episode of Radio Andy. "I mean, that's a solid cast. When that show's going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I'm excited. I'm excited for there to be a shift also."
Just last month, a source confirmed to E! News that Vanderpump Rules wasn't going anywhere.
"With so many uncertainties during the COVID pandemic, showrunners are telling the crew that the show has not been canceled," the insider revealed, "but the upcoming season is currently on hold and asking them to please sit tight until the future is more clear."
As fans know, many changes have been made in the last year. Aside from production being put on pause, there have been quite a few cast shake-ups.
Over the summer, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired from the series after their former castmate, Faith Stowers, detailed her experience with them and shared what it was like to be the "only Black person on the show." At the time, Faith also opened up about her encounters with Brittany and Jax.
Bravo also cut ties with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who both joined in season eight. They were let go after past offensive tweets resurfaced online.
It appears Jax and Brittany decided to leave the series on their own terms, according to both of their Instagram posts.
"The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life," Brittany captioned her post on Dec. 4. "Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."
Jax shared a similar message, and added, "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can't wait for [sic] to share what we have planned."
According to Andy, the couple will certainly be missed.
"I have to give it up to them... specifically Jax," Andy said on his radio show. "Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show. That's quite a run that he had. He will go down as one of the biggest reality stars in their moment. That was an incredible run that they had."
Andy explained that Jax made for great TV and was a "good sport" about everything.
"One thing that I always, always appreciated about Jax is every time he came to Watch What Happens Live, he was always in the middle of some s--t storm on the show," Andy noted. "We would roast him mercilessly, and he always took it like a man. I mean, he... was a good sport about."
"He would be like, 'How mean are you going to be to me today?' And I would be like, 'It's bad... you cheated on your girlfriend and got busted or you said X, Y and Z... everyone is furious at you,'" he added. "So there was always stuff that we were confronting him about and he took it."
However, Andy just might see the duo on the small screen in the near future because Jax teased he's already thinking about his next project. "How about a spinoff...," the 41-year-old star replied to one of his followers on Instagram. "Vanderpump Babies."