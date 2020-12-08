Andy Cohen Reveals Vanderpump Rules' Future After Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Exit

Related : "Vanderpump Rules" Cast Reacts to Jax & Brittany's Exit

Andy Cohen SUR-ved up his thoughts on the future of Vanderpump Rules.

Just three days after Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their departure from the Bravo series, the Watch What Happens Live host candidly discussed the topic on everyone's mind: What is going to happen to the show?

"Listen, they've got Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Arianna [Madix], the new people," Andy shared on the Dec. 7 episode of Radio Andy. "I mean, that's a solid cast. When that show's going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I'm excited. I'm excited for there to be a shift also."

Just last month, a source confirmed to E! News that Vanderpump Rules wasn't going anywhere.

"With so many uncertainties during the COVID pandemic, showrunners are telling the crew that the show has not been canceled," the insider revealed, "but the upcoming season is currently on hold and asking them to please sit tight until the future is more clear."