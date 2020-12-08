Where to Buy The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II Before It Sells Out!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Go flex with Post Malone's latest collaboration with Crocs!

In his fifth drop with the footwear brand, the "Hollywood's Bleeding" singer debuted the Duet Max Clog II which features an exaggerated, chunky outsole, pivotable backstraps with adjustable hooks, and Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips. In addition to the new clog styles, which come in black and pink, fans can customize their Crocs with Jibbitz™ charms featuring grapes, a heart, a rubber duck and his infamous tattoos.

So grab your beer (and grapes) because you'll be feeling like a rockstar when you put these Crocs on!