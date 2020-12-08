Sadie Robertson Opens Up About the Highs and Lows of Her First Pregnancy

Related : "Duck Dynasty" Star Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant

Yes, 2020 has been quite a year for Sadie Robertson Huff too.

In the past couple of months alone, the Duck Dynasty star learned she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Christian Huff. The 23-year-old also tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant. She has since recovered.

With the holiday season upon us all, Sadie couldn't help but look back on all the twists and turns the past 12 months have brought. At the same time, the best-selling author also gave thanks for the blessings around her.

"At the beginning of the year, we found out my dad has another sister that we didn't know about so now I have another aunt," she exclusively told E! News when working with World Vision. "We had a drive-by shooting happen at our house. My sister got engaged. Me and my sister-in-law found out we were pregnant. It has been wild to say the least. It's just been one thing after another."

"Something I'm just really grateful for at the end of the year is just the rock my family has been and how we've gone through all these things together," Sadie continued. "Even though our life has changed a lot, who we are as people hasn't changed and I'm super, super grateful for it."