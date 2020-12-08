Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Gifts Under $25 That Pack a Big Punch

Your bank account will thank you with these gifts from Victoria's Secret, Soap & Glory and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 08, 2020 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Gifts Under $25 that pack a big punchE! Illustration

Gift shopping on a budget? Then we have some great finds under $25 that still pack a big punch. We promise these affordable gifts will be a hit among friends, neighbors and coworkers alike.

So shop these gifts under $25 from Victoria's Secret, Soap & Glory and more of our favorite brands below. Your bank account will thank you—and so will those receiving these sweet presents.

13 Holiday Gifts That Coffee Connoisseurs Will Love a Latte

Farmhouse Fresh Sweeping Softness Three-Step Body Sampler

Gift a sampler from this skincare brand, packed with ingredients from their ranch in McKinney, Texas. This sampler includes the Sweet Cream Salt Scrub, Whoopie! Cream and Agave Nectar Body Oil.

$19
Walmart

Farmhouse Fresh Quick Recovery Face Mask Sampler

Or opt for this face mask sampler, which offers the Guac Star, Pudding Apeel and Splendid Dirt face masks.

$22
Walmart

Pom-Pom Hat

This cozy pom-pom hat has the cutest gem embellishments.

$25
$20
Victoria's Secret

Soap And Glory Happy Pamper Gift Set

They need to try the original Soap & Glory scent, showcased in this Clean On Me Creamy Moisture Shower Gel and The Righteous Butter Body Butter sampler.

$14
Amazon

Protect & Perfect Collection

This skincare sampler for deep lines and wrinkles is perfect for pampering.

 

$30
$21
No7

MyKirei by KAO Foaming Body Wash

Pair this unique, Japanese yuzu-scented body wash with a loofa for an easy gift. It's infused with vitamin C and rice water.

$18
Amazon

Bombshell Fine Fragrance Duo Gift

The Bombshell fragrance is a classic, and this perfect little gift set comes with a Travel Fragrance Mist and Travel Fragrance Lotion.

$25
Victoria's Secret

UO Suzy Sherpa Slipper

These fluffy slippers have a light rubber sole that allows you to step outside.

$19
Urban Outfitters

Up next, holiday gifts for dad 2020.

