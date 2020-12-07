Reese Witherspoon Jokes She ''Had to Beg'' Daughter Ava to Wear These Matching Christmas Sweaters

Related : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

'Tis the season to humor a festive photo opp with mom!

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7 with a new photo next to her practically identical daughter, 21-year-old Ava Phillippe. It's no secret that the Witherspoon lineage has some seriously strong genes (See Reese's 16-year-old son Deacon for further proof), but the mother-daughter duo's latest twinning moment is a must-see.

In the seasonal snapshot, Reese and Ava posed in coordinating Christmas sweaters courtesy of the A-lister's fashion line, Draper James. They each went for different lip shades—ruby red for Ava and hot pink for Reese—but accessorized with the same snowflake mug and dainty gold jewelry.

"Ok," Reese captioned the photo, "It's [100 percent] true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn't it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing."

Jennifer Garner agreed, commenting, "Worth it," while Padma Lakshmi wrote, "I'm seeing double!"