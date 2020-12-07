Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello Reveals He’s Separated From Wife Lili

Chris "CT" Tamburello declared that "the dad bod era is over" as he explained why he and his wife Lili are no longer together, ahead of the season 36 premiere of The Challenge.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 07, 2020 11:23 PMTags
BreakupsMTVCelebrities
Related: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

Chris "CT" Tamburello is entering the 36th season of The Challenge as a single man.

Ahead of the Dec. 9 premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV is debuting a special teaser dubbed The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified on Monday, Dec. 7. A sneak peek from Hollywood Life reveals that CT has separated from his wife of two years, Lilianet Solares

The 40-year-old dad told viewers, "The last few seasons, I wasn't in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We're separated."

He explained that he has faced issues for a while and had to take a step back from his relationship. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time," CT said. "I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

Going into the new season of the competition show, he wants to work out and get into shape after the split.

photos
MTV's The Challenge Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"So now I'm coming in, like, focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right, getting back in shape, taking my life back," he added. "The dad bod era is over. It is now a fatherly figure, alright? That's how we're doing it." 

MTV

He and Lili tied the knot in Florida in 2018, with many of his Challenge family members in attendance. Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski and Shane Landrum were among those that celebrated the couple in the tropics. And the newlyweds had already welcomed their son, Chris Jr., the year before.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

3
Exclusive

All Your Murder on Middle Beach Questions Answered

In fact, being a parent inspired CT to join the 29th season in 2017. "I felt like he helped me get my life back. Coming on this show, I like to think that I did it for him and for the right reasons," the reality star said back then.

A teaser for the season gave a look into his home life with his adorable son. "The closer it gets to leaving, you know, the more time I want to spend with this maniac," CT said at the time. 

The Real World: Paris alum recently mentioned Lili on Instagram on Nov. 21, which marked six years since they've known each other. "Six years later... ...still thinks I'm funny," he wrote alongside a smiling picture of his wife in glasses. Lili, meanwhile, has her account set to private but still has the username @mrstamburello1123.

As fans will recall, CT's previous long-term girlfriend and fellow Challenge competitor Diem Brown tragically died from cancer in 2014. He called her an "angel" in his tribute message on Instagram. 

The new special will air on MTV at 8 p.m. Read on to see which couples from The Challenge have remained together through it all. 

MTV
Tori Deal and Derrick Henry

STATUS: Split
HISTORY: The Are You The One? Veterans entered the Dirty 30 game together, with Tori quickly becoming one of the best rookies in the show's history. (Derrick? Not so much.) But at the reunion, it was revealed Tori cheated on Derrick with fellow competitor Jordan Wiseley. They ultimately got engaged in August 2019! 

Instagram
Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd

STATUS: Co-parents
HISTORY: While they had a brief romance in 2016 on Rivals III, the pair recently revealed they have a daughter, Ryder.

"Cory is nothing short of an amazing father," Cheyenne said. "We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn't have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us."

However, Cory is known for his many hookups throughout his Challenge career: Aneesa Ferriera, Jenny Delich, Lauren Ondersma, Kailah Casillas, Camila Nakagawa, and most recently, Alicia Wright. He recently welcomed a child with Taylor Selfridge

Vevmo
Brad Fiorenza and Tori Hall

STATUS: Divorced
HISTORY: After meeting during a season of the show (2008's The Gauntlet III) and going on to compete together, the couple married in 2010 and have two kids together. But Tori and Brad split in 2017. After a long hiatus, Brad returned to compete in season 31, hooking up with Britni Thornton

MTV
Dario Medrano and Ashley Kelsey

STATUS: Split
HISTORY: The duo met during 2017's Invasion of the Champions (Dario was a rookie while Ashley was a champ) but quietly broke up. Ashley is now dating Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
CT Tamburello and Diem Brown

HISTORY: CT and Diem provided the franchise with its most talked-about romance. After meeting on The Duel, bad boy CT supported Diem as she dealt with the side-effects of her chemotherapy. The couple would date on and off for years (some of them tumultuous), appearing on the show together and competing as a team during Battle of the Exes II. Unfortunately, Diem's ovarian cancer returned and she had to leave the show, with CT by her side. Diem passed away in November 2014 at the age of 32.

CT posted a touching tribute to Diem on his Instagram following her death, writing, "Our plan to be together forever hasn't changed... it's just going to take a little longer now. And I'm going to hold onto this ring for you till we are together again."

MTV
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols

STATUS: Engaged!
HISTORY: After falling for each other on Exes II, Jenna and Zach became a fan-favorite duo…until it was revealed he cheated on her when she called him while competing on Battle of the Bloodlines, and he called her a different girl's name. Still, this pair was able to have a happy ending. In December 2019, they announced their engagement with E! News.

MTV
Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson

STATUS: Split
HISTORY: Aneesa Ferreira dropped a bombshell during a recent Challenge season: Veronica dated her ex-girlfriend Rachel in secret for three years.

Veronica  was not happy with Aneesa after the revelation, saying, "I feel honestly bad for Rachel for me to come back years later and talk about it when I didn't talk about when we're together, I feel like that's really disrespectful. I think Rachel would watch it and be like, 'What the f--k?'"

MTV
Cara Maria Sorbello and Abram Boise

STATUS: Split
HISTORY: The tumultuous couple dated on and off for six years after meeting on the show. S—t hit the fan during Battle of the Bloodlines when Abram made a late entry into the game, after Cara had hooked up with newbie, Thomas Buell. Death threats and a permanent split eventually followed. On the current season, Invasion, Cara Maria has hooked up with newbie Kyle Christie, from the UK's Geordie Shore.

Instagram
Laurel Stucky and Nicole Zanatta

STATUS: Split
HISTORY: Longtime fans were shocked when Laurel revealed she was bisexual, coming out after falling for Nicole on Invasion of the Champions. While they dated after the season ended, they split after six months.

MTV
Wes Bergmann and Johanna Botta

STATUS: Split
HISTORY: After meeting during The Real World: Austin, the duo entered Fresh Meat as a couple. After dating for two years, they called off their engagement before The Island, where she hooked up with Kenny Santucci. All three competed on The Ruins, along with Wes' new girlfriend KellyAnne Judd (they eventually split). Awkward!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Danny Jamieson and Melinda Stolp

STATUS: Divorced
HISTORY: After falling in love during The Real World: Austin, the couple competed on Fresh Meat as an engaged couple before marrying and competing as a married couple on Gauntlet III.  Alas, they divorced in 2011 and went on to compete together in Battle of the Seasons the following year.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos

STATUS: Married
HISTORY: After meeting on 1998's Road Rules: All Stars, the couple is now married with eight kids, and Duffy is now a congressman. Dream big, kids.

MTV
Mark Long and Robin Hibbard

STATUS: Split
HISTORY: Talk about a throwback! These former Challenge competitors started dating during Battle of the Sexes II, and went on to compete together 10 years later in Battle of the Exes after their tumultuous split.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

3
Exclusive

All Your Murder on Middle Beach Questions Answered

4

Trista & Ryan Sutter Celebrate 17th Anniversary as He Battles Illness

5

Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

Latest News

KJ Apa Wishes His "Love" Clara Berry a Happy Birthday With Rare Photo

Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean Reflect on Their Sobriety Journey

Reese Witherspoon ''Had to Beg'' Ava to Wear These Matching Sweaters

Add These 19 Super Cute Stocking Stuffers to Your Cart ASAP

The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello Separates From Wife Lili

Selena Gomez Serves Up a Master Class in Colorful Dressing on Set

13 Holiday Gifts That Coffee Connoisseurs Will Love a Latte