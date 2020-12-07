Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Selena Gomez Serves Up a Master Class in Colorful Dressing While Filming New Show

The cameras are officially rolling for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and Selena Gomez is putting her most stylish—and colorful—foot forward. Scroll on to see the actress on set.

If you happened to cross paths with Selena Gomez  Monday on the New York City streets, we bet you did a double take. 

Of course, on a normal day, it would be hard not to notice the 28-year-old if you just happened to walk by her in the Big Apple. And even more so on Monday, Dec. 7 when the actress was photographed sporting a particularly colorful ensemble: plaid pants paired with a vibrant marigold sweater layered under a cropped orange fur bomber jacket. To complete the look, the performer accessorized with sunglasses, a pair of bright headphones, lace-up boots, an over-the-shoulder purse and a coordinating yellow hat. 

Needless to say, she was a stylish ray of sunshine outside in Manhattan. If you're wondering where exactly she was headed all dressed up, Gomez was actually on the set of the upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, co-created by Steve Martin

"Today is the first day of filming our new TV show, 'Only Murders in the Building,' in Manhattan," Martin wrote on Instagram Dec. 5. "Starring the incredible Selena Gomez and the just okay Martin Short." 

BACKGRID

According to Hulu, the 2021 original comedy series centers on three strangers who "share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a murder occurs in their NYC apartment building, they are forced to work together to figure out what happened."

This is far from the first time famed Father of the Bride co-stars Martin and Short have been cast in a project together. Meanwhile, the show will also feature Aaron Dominguez, who recently appeared in the 2020 rom-com Words on Bathroom Walls

As for Gomez, this role marks her first on a scripted TV series since her Disney Channel days as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place. While there's still much to learn about the show and her character, one thing is clear: She's got a style all her own. 

The same can be said of the star herself. Keep scrolling for Gomez's best looks to date. 

Gotham/GC Images
Pretty in Print

There's nothing like a bold print to make a sartorial splash. The "Look at Her Now" songstress sizzles in a Ganni Spring 2020 animal print design that she pairs with black knee-high boots.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Making a Splash

The 27-year-old certainly stands out in this vibrant ocean-blue suit by Sies Marjan. Her YSL heels tie the lewk together.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Musician in a Midi

Seeing stripes! The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress looks sleek and chic as she sports a black mock neck top by Leset and a midi-skirt from MiuMiu's Resort 2020 collection.

Gotham/GC Images
Mad About Plaid

The 27-year-old beauty stuns in a bold power-suit while out and about in the Big Apple. She wears a Frame checkered blazer and pants that she pairs with Proenza Schouler mules and an Alexander McqQeen handbag.

4CRNS / BACKGRID
Suit Up

SelGo means business! The executive producer serves bad bitch vibes in her plunging Givenchy ensemble that she rocks to a meeting.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
White-Hot

Making an entrance! For her first-ever Cannes Film Festival  red carpet, the actress shows up and shows out wearing a custom Louis Vuitton bustier and thigh-high skirt.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ABA
Majestic Purple

Gomez serves preppy-chic vibes with this majestic purple ensemble, which is all Prada!

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Biker-Chic

The Living Undocumented executive producer mixes edge with elegance wearing black blazer, leather skirt and body-hugging top.

Instagram
Flower Power

Looking straight out of a romantic comedy, the "Wolves" songstress dons a mixed pattern dress that looks oh-so-stunning. 

GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Royal Blues

Seeing blue! The pop star goes nautical for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival wearing a cropped navy long sleeve top and matching wide leg pants by Chanel.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for THR
Spot-On

The "Fetish" singer keeps it classy and timeless with a black and white polka dot dress at the Hollywood Reporter Empowerment In Entertainment event.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Picnic-Ready

Selena lights up the red carpet for the premiere Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation with her white and blue floral Oscar de la Renta design.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard
Grease Lightning

Olivia Newton-John is probably smiling somewhere looking at this leather latex lewk. The Dead Don't Die actress sizzles in a modern-day Versace version of the all-black, leather ensemble Olivia wore in Grease.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Coach
Dark Horse

The 27-year-old songstress proves florals can be edgy, as she stuns in this Coach multi-fabric maxi-dress that she pairs with a black leather jacket. 

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein /WireImage
Blonder the Better

The new blonde beauty proves she's a hair chameleon as she rocks a new 'do in a whimsical custom vanilla-colored Coach dress.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Legs & Leather

Selena debuts a fresh blonde hairstyle and complements her hair change with a rocker-chic mini-dress by Coach at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Walker/Rex Shutterstock via ZUMA Press
Yellow, Not Mellow

After undergoing a kidney transplant, Selena shines bright at the Lupus Research Alliance's 2017 gala in a sunny gown.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Disco Diva

Gomez serves '70s glamour with this rainbow-colored mini-dress.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
LBD With a Twist

The InStyle Awards proves to be iconic after Selena and Demi Lovato reunite on the red carpet. The "Fetish" singer is also dressed to kill wearing a sleek and sizzling LBD.

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Pretty in Pink

The "Wolves" songstress looks perfectly pink in her Valentino turtleneck shift-dress. Her emerald jewels and bold green Prada clutch add a nice touch to her overall outfit.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Showing Skin

Gomez stuns in an off-the-shoulder white button-down top and matching pants at the 2017 WE Day California event.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala 2017

Selena strikes a pose for the cameras in an angelic Coach design at the 2017 Met Gala. Her red-hot eye makeup makes her gorgeous gown pop even more!

PacificCoastNews
Red Hot

Selena is feeling hot, hot, hot as she strolls through Malibu, Calif. wearing a fire-engine red dress.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Orange You Glad

Orange you glad Selena keeps her fashion fun and flirty? The answer is yes!

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
PJ Day

Forget athleisure-wear! Selena proves pajamas can be oh-so-fashionable.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImag
Stage Queen

The "Look at Her Now" songstress brings the glitz and the glamour to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
A Vision in White

A vision in white! Gomez gives everyone a run for their money at the Z100's 2015 Jingle Ball. She dazzles in a strapless cocktail dress that hugs all of her curves.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Sexy in Black

The singer opts for a sexy black look on-stage at Z100's 2015 Jingle Ball.

Wagner Az / AKM-GSI
Lady in Red

The 27-year-old star stops traffic and turns heads in NYC with this fiery red slip dress.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope
Elegance

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer oozes with glamour in a  Ulyana Sergeenko design.

