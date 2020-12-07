Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping New Bikini Pics Are Heating Up December

Even in winter, Kim Kardashian is red hot.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a couple bikini-clad photos from her recent family getaway to Lake Tahoe. Although Kim was away in a cold-weather destination, she was able to heat things up with an itty-bitty, green bikini.

In fact, the mother of four soaked in the sun as she posed in a hot tub. Alongside the images, which showed off her famous curves, the SKIMS founder wrote, "Always find your light!"

We're not the only ones noticing Kim's stunning bikini pic as her famous friends have since sounded off in the comments section. Namely, both La La Anthony and Kimora Lee Simmons commented with heart-eye emojis.

This is just the latest series of photos from the family's Lake Tahoe trip. Previously, Kendall Jenner shared content from an outing to an ice rink and Kylie Jenner displayed her cleaving-baring winter wear.

Everything You Don't Know About Kim Kardashian

As for Scott Disick, he told his followers, "Nothing like a lake."

Talk about a winter wonderland. However, if you're finding yourself missing summer weather, heat up by checking out Kim's best bikini pics below.

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Kim's latest bikini pics and other bathing suit snapshots:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Heating Up December

Kim shared with her followers, "Always find your light!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Itty-Bitty Bikini

Kim looked red hot in this itty-bitty bikini from December 2020.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

To celebrate her 40th birthday, Kim flew her family and friends to Bora Bora for a tropical getaway filmed with fun in the sun.

Instagram
Bottoms Up

Kim flashes her famous bum while diving into the ocean in Bora Bora.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Kim rocks a neon green bikini while swimming in the crystal clear waters.

Instagram
Fab Foursome

Kim celebrates her milestone birthday with sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kanye West
February 2020

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," the KKW Beauty boss said of this photo Kanye West took of her.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2020

"Always packing," Kim noted while taking a quick pic in her closet.

Instagram
August 2019

"Hi Charlie *We would be a [bomb] Charlie's Angels Cast*," Kim cleverly captioned the ensemble photo. 

Instagram
August 2019

Surf's up in the Bahamas! 

Instagram
August 2019

Can you tell they're related?

Instagram
July 2019

"#FBF Take me back please #CostaRica," Kim wrote on IG with this pic of a seriously sexy cut-out swimsuit.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Effortless high-fashion smartphone pic with outdoor props to boot? Check. Check. Check. Check. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Kim is the epitome of summertime style lounging in a white bikini and oval-shaped sunglasses. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Hello! Kim glimmers in this sizzling self-take from a recent trip to Costa Rica. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Kim shows off her shades! "New @carolinalemkeberlin Drop 2 Sunglasses Coming Soon #LemkePartner," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
June 2019

Kim is clearly ready for summer in this sexy IG shot!

Instagram
October 2018

"Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," Kim posted of this itsy bitsy bikini that can barely contain her curves.

Instagram
April 2018

Red hot mama! Kim rocks a Chanel bikini while lounging in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
April 2018

"Morning."

Instagram
April 2018

Kim gets wet 'n' wild during a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
February 2018

"Forgot to post this last night," Kim shared with this racy shot.

Instagram
January 2018

Kim ditches her bikini top while rocking fierce blond braids and a fur coat.

Instagram
January 2018

This bikini pic is so hot it didn't even need a caption!

Splash News
April 2017

The mogul shows of her famous curves in a D&G t-shirt and black thong while in Mexico.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
August 2015

The reality star, who is pregnant with her and Kanye West's second child, shows her bare baby bump during a family vacation in St. Barts.

Splash News
August 2014

The reality star wears a red swimsuit in Mexico.

Brian Prahl/Splash News
June 2014

While on vacation in Mexico with hubby Kanye West, Kim proves her bikini body is smoking hot in this high-waisted number!

Brian Prahl/Splash News
June 2014

Bottom's up! Kim shows off her signature booty in this hot pic.

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

