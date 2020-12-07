Gwen Stefani Reveals Her One Touching Wish for Wedding to Blake Shelton

Related : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Now that Gwen Stefani has found the real thing with Blake Shelton, there's a wedding to plan!

It's been just over a month since the musical couple announced their engagement after five years of dating. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the future wife and husband are faced with the tricky questions of how they plan to tie the knot. During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer revealed her most important request for her upcoming nuptials.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," she said of her mom and dad, Dennis and Patti Stefani. "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing."

Given the star's desires, it sounds like she and Shelton won't be exchanging vows any time soon. "Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of like gonna see what happens in the next few months."