Rita Ora Makes Rare Comment About Her "Very Fun" Relationship With Rob Kardashian

Rita Ora hasn't been keeping up with her exes.

Speaking candidly to The Sunday Times, the British singer made a rare comment about her past romance with Rob Kardashian.

"Oh, I forgot about that," the 30-year-old star admitted. "I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That's all I remember."

As fans of the duo might recall, Rita and Rob had a brief yet passionate relationship in 2012. Months before they confirmed they were dating in October 2012, rumors spread about their romance.

Adding more fuel to the fire? They debuted tattoos of one another in August. While the ink ended up being fake at the time, Rob later tattooed Rita's face on his chest. In 2016, Kim Kardashian revealed her brother had covered it up with a Cabbage Patch illustration.

Two years after Rita and Rob called it quits, the singer explained that she had moved on in an interview with The Breakfast Club.