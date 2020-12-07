Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Watch Mario Lopez as a Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime’s KFC Mini-Movie

This is juicy: Get a first look at Mario Lopez as an alluring Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC mini-movie called A Recipe for Seduction. It's definitely going to be served steaming hot.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 07, 2020 9:37 PMTags
Mario LopezLifetimeCelebrities
Related: Mario Lopez Talks Reprising Role in New "Saved By the Bell"

Forget A.C. Slater. As much as we love the new Saved by the Bell reboot, Mario Lopez is about to take on an even more iconic—or should we say mouth-watering?—role. One hint: It's finger lickin' good. 

That's right, Mario's next gig is playing Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC mini-movie, fittingly titled A Recipe for Seduction. Dinner will be served (ahem, we mean, the film will premiere) on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 12 p.m. on Lifetime. However, fans got an early peek when the sultry trailer dropped on Monday, Dec. 7. 

Mario's character Harland Sanders is a sexy chef, who is lusted after by a young heiress. In the dramatic soap, the 47-year-old silver fox is hired at her family's estate and comes armed with his secret fried chicken recipe (obviously). The only thing stopping this goateed poultry pro from being with his one true love? The girl's sly mother is pushing her to accept the proposal of another suitor. 

photos
Mario Lopez's Many Loves

According to Lifetime, Colonel Sanders "sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother's devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?"

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

Mario seems to be totally aware of what a thirst trap this is. He wrote on Instagram on Monday, "Colonel Sanders is adding some sabor to the menu... Get your appetite ready."

Jesse Grant for Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

His wife of eight years, Courtney Lopez, commented, "Gimme dat chicken leg." Um, are we interrupting? They certainly know how to keep the romance alive after having baby No. 3 in 2019.

And fans are already eating up this "deep-fried love affair" that's a welcome distraction from reality. One Twitter user wrote, "Who had 'KFC-themed rom-com starring Mario Lopez as sexy Colonel Sanders' on their 2020 bingo card?" Another said, "Mario Lopez is bringing the gravy." Others we had to censor. 

So, could this be Mario's sexiest role yet?! We don't know what's juicier, the chicken or the drama. You be the judge—grab a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken, and watch the trailer above. 

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

4

Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Husband Michael Marion

5

Trista & Ryan Sutter Celebrate 17th Anniversary as He Battles Illness

Latest News

Gwen Stefani Reveals Her One Sweet Wish for Wedding to Blake Shelton

Rita Ora Makes Rare Comment About Her Relationship With Rob Kardashian

Watch Mario Lopez as Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime’s KFC Mini-Movie

You’ll Have to Wait Until 2021 For More Euphoria

Ben Higgins Reacts to Ex Lauren Bushnell's Pregnancy News

Exclusive

Docking Drama Has Eddie Lucas Saying "F--k It" on Below Deck

Angelina Jolie Shares Advice for Women Who Fear Abuse Over the Holiday