See Kim Zolciak-Biermann Almost Lose Her Wig During Grand Canyon Visit on Don't Be Tardy

Related : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

Worth the road trip.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday, Dec. 8's all-new Don't Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann bring their kids to the Grand Canyon as the latest stop on their road trip adventure. And, after several struggles with the RV, the Bravo personalities take in one majestic view.

"You guys, this is unbelievable," the Biermann matriarch declares.

As footage showcases the natural wonder, Kroy comments, "This is the Grand Canyon."

In typical Biermann fashion, the whole brood takes many pictures of the scene, with Ariana declaring the national park "beautiful."

Even seven-year-old Kaia is a fan of the Grand Canyon as she poses like a pro for mom Kim's camera. Later on, Kaia tells the Don't Be Tardy camera, "The Grand Canyon is big and I love it."

Although the Biermanns are enjoying their time at the Grand Canyon, it isn't without some hiccups.

"Oh my god, the wind is unbelievable," Kim sounds off. "Ok, let me clip my wig so she doesn't go anywhere."