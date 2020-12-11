Bachelor Nation Stars We'd Love to See Return As a Lead

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split

You know what they say, if at first you don't succeed...

After Becca Kufrin's split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen this summer, Bachelor Nation fans did what they are wont to do: wonder if the season 14 lead would ever return to star on The Bachelorette.

She's not the first Bachelor franchise alum to become a lead of interest after the relationship they entered into the show didn't result in happily ever after. They can't all be Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidice, Trista and Ryan Sutter or Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo.

But which former stars or contestants would we actually want to see take another televised shot at finding love—and, perhaps more importantly, which ones are actually still single?

While we'd love to see Bachelor in Paradise's Katie Morton hand out roses, she recently revealed she's dating someone. And Brad Womack, the franchise's only two-time lead, confirmed his relationship with influencer Jena Mayzing during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. So, no, we won't be seeing a three-peat anytime soon.