Ava Max Reveals the Hilarious Story Behind Her Signature Hairstyle "the Max Cut"

Ava Max took fans behind the curtain in a major way on Monday, Dec. 7's Daily Pop.

As part of an exclusive conversation with E! co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, the singer-songwriter opened up about everything from her debut studio album Heaven & Hell to the origin of her signature "Max Cut" hairstyle. Oh, and "Kings & Queens" Ava's smash hit that you've almost certainly heard at least once.

"As a collective—the songwriters—we were listening to it over and over again," the 26-year old star said, recalling how "Sweet but Psycho" was born. "We were like, the lyrics aren't right yet. This could be the theme song to female empowerment, to everybody doing their own thing, while popping champagne. But how do we not make that, like, corny?"

Ava's ultimate goal was to make a song "that sounds great" and that "people want to dance" to," she explained, "but we also wanted a strong message behind it. It's very hard to do all those things."