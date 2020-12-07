Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Family's Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled For the First Time Since 1978

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner family decided not to host their annual Christmas Eve celebration. Scroll on for Khloe Kardashian's comments.

By Jess Cohen Dec 07, 2020 4:43 PMTags
ChristmasKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Related: Kim Kardashian Hijacks Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Party

Listen up, dolls: The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party has been put on hold this year.

After much speculation about the annual celebration, Khloe Kardashian confirmed the star-studded bash will not be happening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she explained in a Dec. 6 tweet. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."

"Health and safety first though!" she added. "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

The Good American mogul previously spoke out about the possibility of having the party despite the health crisis. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously," she tweeted in November. "And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas!"

Unfortunately, like millions around the world, they have had to pivot away from their initial plans.

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2019

"We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year," Khloe told one social media user. "Covid has taken over."

The Kardashian-Jenners have become known for their lavish holiday celebrations over the years. For last year's Christmas bash, Kourtney Kardashian took over hosting duties and brought in Santa Claus as a special guest for the kids. "It was very festive," a source shared with E! News at the time. "They had Beignet box, a cookie stand and cocktail bay for guests to mingle and make their way around the main dining room."

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

"Tables were set up for people to sit but most people were making their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing plates and mingling," the insider continued. "There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Though Christmas will look a bit different this year, it sounds as though Khloe is still planning a special gift for her and Tristan Thompson's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. When a social media user asked if True chooses her gifts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied, "She's at this age that any commercial she sees that resembles a toy she says 'I want that! I want that!' She really doesn't know what she's talking about but at least it gives me some clues as to some of the things I can get her."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Watch Eminem's Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" With Pete Davidson

2

Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

3

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

4

Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Husband Michael Marion

5

Daisy Coleman’s Mom Dies by Apparent Suicide 4 Months After Daughter

Latest News

Bobbie Thomas Speaks Out About Husband Michael Marion's Cause of Death

The Most Emotional Reactions to Euphoria’s Epic Rue Episode

Porsha Williams Reveals Status of Relationship With Dennis McKinley

Exclusive

Seeing Zooey Deschanel on Jonathan Scott's Show Says A Lot About Them

Exclusive

Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Want to Help You "Own the Spotlight!"

19 Tasty Secrets About the Ocean's Eleven Franchise

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Family’s Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled