Khloe Kardashian Reveals Family's Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled For the First Time Since 1978

Listen up, dolls: The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party has been put on hold this year.
After much speculation about the annual celebration, Khloe Kardashian confirmed the star-studded bash will not be happening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she explained in a Dec. 6 tweet. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."
"Health and safety first though!" she added. "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."
The Good American mogul previously spoke out about the possibility of having the party despite the health crisis. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously," she tweeted in November. "And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas!"
Unfortunately, like millions around the world, they have had to pivot away from their initial plans.
"We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year," Khloe told one social media user. "Covid has taken over."
The Kardashian-Jenners have become known for their lavish holiday celebrations over the years. For last year's Christmas bash, Kourtney Kardashian took over hosting duties and brought in Santa Claus as a special guest for the kids. "It was very festive," a source shared with E! News at the time. "They had Beignet box, a cookie stand and cocktail bay for guests to mingle and make their way around the main dining room."
"Tables were set up for people to sit but most people were making their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing plates and mingling," the insider continued. "There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts."
Though Christmas will look a bit different this year, it sounds as though Khloe is still planning a special gift for her and Tristan Thompson's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. When a social media user asked if True chooses her gifts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied, "She's at this age that any commercial she sees that resembles a toy she says 'I want that! I want that!' She really doesn't know what she's talking about but at least it gives me some clues as to some of the things I can get her."