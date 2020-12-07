Daisy Coleman's Mom Dies by Apparent Suicide 4 Months After Daughter’s Death

Related : "Audrie and Daisy" Subject Daisy Coleman Dead at 23

Tragedy has struck the Coleman family once again.

Four months after Daisy Coleman—a sexual assault survivor, advocate and the subject of the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy—died by suicide, her mother has passed away.

SafeBAE, a youth-led sexual assault intervention organization Daisy co-founded, confirmed Melinda Coleman also died by suicide at the age of 58. "We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening," the organization said in a statement on Instagram Dec. 6. "The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days. Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented body builder."

"More than anything," the message continued, "she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are forever with Logan & Charlie."

The organization signed off with a note for anyone in need to support. "There are no words for our sadness, only that if you are struggling with trauma or depression, you are not alone," it read. "There is always help and support available. We are with you."