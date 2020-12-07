Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Tease 4th Film Together at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Related : Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler's "50 First Dates" Turns 16: E! News Rewind

These days, we need all the laughs we can get and there might be more coming soon enough.

During the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special, which premiered on Sunday, Dec. 6, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler were honored with the Dynamic Duo award for their hilarious performances in 1998's The Wedding Singer, 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended. During their virtual acceptance speech together, the iconic pair teased that another stellar movie may be a possibility.

The Drew Barrymore Show host began, "It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," to which Adam responded, "Yes, yes, and Drew, it's 2020 so you know what that means…"

Appropriately, the mother of two guessed, "Everything sucks?"

"Yeah that's true," the 54-year-old actor agreed. "But also, it's a new decade so we get to make another movie together."

"Right, well let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years," Drew suggested, but then Adam quipped, "Nine years and one month."