Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore Tease 4th Film Together at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards

These days, we need all the laughs we can get and there might be more coming soon enough.
During the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special, which premiered on Sunday, Dec. 6, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler were honored with the Dynamic Duo award for their hilarious performances in 1998's The Wedding Singer, 2004's 50 First Dates and 2014's Blended. During their virtual acceptance speech together, the iconic pair teased that another stellar movie may be a possibility.
The Drew Barrymore Show host began, "It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades," to which Adam responded, "Yes, yes, and Drew, it's 2020 so you know what that means…"
Appropriately, the mother of two guessed, "Everything sucks?"
"Yeah that's true," the 54-year-old actor agreed. "But also, it's a new decade so we get to make another movie together."
"Right, well let's wait until we find something amazing, we do have 10 years," Drew suggested, but then Adam quipped, "Nine years and one month."
This isn't the first time the stars have teased another movie together. In 2018, during an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Santa Clarita star noted, "Adam and I have done a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row. You cannot mess with that."
She also added, "We will do our 10-year at 40. We just haven't figured out what it is yet."
Clearly, the two have a special bond atop their great friendship. Back in January, Adam got a bit emotional thanking Drew at the National Board of Review Annual Awards where the actress presented the Uncut Gems star with his Best Actor Award.
"Drew, that was amazing. You were just saying all of that stuff and it was amazing. You just winged it, and I know you thought about it but you were so cool," Adam said at the time, while holding back tears. "I'm glad we met and I'm glad we did all and we always make our movies together and I love you, buddy. And I love your kids and I love everything about you."