Bachelor Nation's Trista and Ryan Sutter Celebrate 17th Anniversary as He Battles Mysterious Illness

The Bachelorette's first star Trista Sutter and husband Ryan Sutter are celebrating their 17th anniversary with sweet online tributes, as he continues to fight a mysterious, undiagnosed illness.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, Trista, 48, shared on her Instagram page a photo of her 46-year-old partner at their 2013 wedding, which was televised as part of a multi-part Bachelorette special. She wrote, "More handsome today than he was on this day 17 years ago, but not only because I see him through the eyes of the mother of his children. Because he continually works to better himself...and us."

Trista and Ryan share two children—son Maxwell Alston Sutter, 13, and daughter Blakesley Grace Sutter, 11.

"Because he is the most humble, hard-working, generous, sincere, kind-hearted human with the biggest heart and even bigger muscles," Trista continued in her post. "Because his bravery and resilience is something I personally strive for. And that smile and those eyes. I mean...they pretty much slay me. Happy anniversary, Mr. Sutter and thank you for giving me the best years of my life. HIF. #mylove #mybestfriend #myhero #mydreamcometrue #happyanniversary."