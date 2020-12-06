Kylie Jenner Channels a "Snow Leopard" During Winter Vacay

Related : Kendall & Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Differences in TikTok Challenge

The Kardashian-Jenner family may be vacationing in frigid Lake Tahoe, but things are certainly heating up thanks to Kylie Jenner's jaw-dropping leopard print outfit.

The makeup mogul, 23, posted a series of photos on Instagram revealing her sexy "snow leopard" look. In addition to a full coverage bodysuit (which even came with gloves) Kylie rocked a matching jacket that she'll definitely need to wear on the snow covered mountain.

Friend Chanel Dijon gushed over the star in the comments section, writing, "U kill it every time friend!!!!!!! Head shots."

Yris Palmer simply added three bomb emojis, suggesting that her look was just that.

While Kylie may have been posing on the mountain, she and her family are doing a lot more than just serving looks on their vacation. On her Dec. 5 Instagram Story, she shared that she and her little girl Stormi Webster, 2, were watching the classic Christmas movie The Polar Express, while wearing The Grinch-themed pajamas.