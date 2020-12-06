Meghan King Edmonds Says "Change Is Hard" in Personal Post Following Christian Schauf Split

Related : Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence Amid Jim's Cheating Scandal

Meghan King is keeping it real on the 'Gram.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has never shied away from speaking her mind on social media, and her latest Instagram post was no different.

Meghan candidly opened up about her new normal, following her breakup with Christian Schauf, which comes less than a week after it was revealed they decided to go their separate ways.

Along with discussing her heartache, the reality TV personality also talked about her three kids—Aspen King Edmonds, 3, and twins, Hart Edmonds and Hayes Edmonds, 2,—who she shares with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds.

"Aspen gets so sad that her outfits never match her brothers but these brand new pjs I just bought (I let her pick them on our Amazon) brought her such joy," Meghan began her post on Saturday, Dec. 5. "Y'all, I love my kids like nobody's business and if you follow me you know that. But holy f'ing balls I am overwhelmed as hell."