Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

Related : Look Back at Gwen Stefani's No Doubt Days: E! News Rewind

No Doubt, Gwen Stefani just made her fans go wild over her latest Instagram post.

The Grammy-winning singer appears to be going back to her roots because she recreated one of her iconic outfits from the '90s. Teasing the release of her new track, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," Gwen showed off her legendary lewk from the 1995 "Just a Girl" music video, which dropped exactly 25 years ago!

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the former No Doubt frontwoman donned her famous white crop tank top with red and blue trim along the neckline. But she updated the ensemble by embellishing her tee with iridescent jewels.

The 51-year-old star accessorized with two diamond-studded nameplate necklaces (one that had her moniker, and another that featured her fiancé, Blake Shelton's last name), a gold cross necklace and chunky gold bracelets that she layered on top of one another.

She also rocked her past signature beauty look, in which she wore her hair in a pompadour updo and, of course, she donned her bold red lip.