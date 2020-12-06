Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Just a Girl" Outfit 25 Years Later

No Doubt, Gwen Stefani just made her fans go wild over her latest Instagram post.
The Grammy-winning singer appears to be going back to her roots because she recreated one of her iconic outfits from the '90s. Teasing the release of her new track, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," Gwen showed off her legendary lewk from the 1995 "Just a Girl" music video, which dropped exactly 25 years ago!
On Sunday, Dec. 6, the former No Doubt frontwoman donned her famous white crop tank top with red and blue trim along the neckline. But she updated the ensemble by embellishing her tee with iridescent jewels.
The 51-year-old star accessorized with two diamond-studded nameplate necklaces (one that had her moniker, and another that featured her fiancé, Blake Shelton's last name), a gold cross necklace and chunky gold bracelets that she layered on top of one another.
She also rocked her past signature beauty look, in which she wore her hair in a pompadour updo and, of course, she donned her bold red lip.
"u ready for my new single," Gwen captioned her post on Instagram.
Naturally, fans went wild over her beauty and fashion, as well as the upcoming release of her song. "the queen has returned," one follower commented. "gwen coming to save 2020," another replied.
One user expressed, "This is my Gwen!!! My OC girl!" Another added, "What is going on?????? I'm reliving my adolescence right now!!!!!!!!!"
Earlier this week, the "Don't Speak" singer teased her new music with cover art that showed her reimagined '90s ensemble.
Along with her tank top, Gwen donned her famous blue pants with red trim on the sides. She gave it a modern twist by pairing the outfit with mesh pantyhose, worn underneath the pants, and white pumps.
That wasn't the only outfit she showed off in her cover art image. Gwen also displayed a more current version of herself, in which she was wearing a black and gold bondage-style bustier and cut-off shorts with black tassels dangling all over.
She accessorized with a chunky belt and over-the-knee boots. Still, there were parts of her modern outfit that complemented her past look, like the mesh pantyhose, plaid button-down and layered jewelry pieces.
"LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF," she wrote. "New single coming 12/7."
There's no denying Gwen has made a lasting impact in both fashion and music over the years. A perfect example is the chart-topping hit, "Just a Girl," which Gwen penned. From the daring style to the catchy lyrics, the song has stood the test of time.
In September 2019, the California native discussed the tune's lasting legacy in an interview with The View.
"When I wrote the song, I was just so naive. I hadn't written many songs... I didn't even know who I was," she shared at the time. "I wrote this song because I was just getting in touch with that feeling when you're born. If you're a female, you just don't think about it, you're just a human. And through life, you get this power through your sexuality, but then you're vulnerable at the same time because all of a sudden you're a victim."
"You have all these awarenesses as you're getting older," she continued. "I never thought anyone would hear the song or I would be sitting here talking about it all these years later. I feel proud of it."
Luckily, fans of Gwen don't have to wait too long for her new music to drop. In less than a day, we'll all find out if she goes back to her ska roots.