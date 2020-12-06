Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Recreate Cruel Intentions Kiss for MTV Movie & TV Awards

Related : Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Recreate Iconic Kiss Moment

It's been more than 20 years since Sarah Michelle Gellar taught Selma Blair how to get to first base in Cruel Intentions. At the 2020 MTV Movie Awards: Greatest of All Time special on Sunday, Dec. 6, the actresses will show that indeed, practice does make perfect.

Their sizzling kiss in the 1999 cult film broke LGBTQ+ barriers as it marked one of the first onscreen intimate same-sex lip locks. The smooch generated so much buzz that it won the 2000 MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, where Gellar and Blair reenacted it onstage. They will do so again at the 2020 MTV Movie Awards: Greatest of All Time, as seen in an exclusive sneak peek video obtained by E! News.