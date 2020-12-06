See How Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Celebrated Her Baby Shower

Related : Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Photos With Baby Girl "Bestie"

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Murphy got her girls together to celebrate the couple's first baby.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared on Dec. 5, the personal trainer and fitness influencer showed off what she and her friends were doing in lieu of a more traditional baby shower. That included hopping on a private plane—and popping bubbly (for the guests, of course) while in the air!

"Thanks to my gals for going to TX to shower baby girl and I," Brittany captioned her photo, which showed her friends posing while cradling her pregnant stomach. "Everyone has quarantined and been COVID tested for my baby shower. Thankful to have amazing close friends and family that will stay safe for the sake of me & my baby girl."

While it was unclear where the final destination was, the Instagram Story revealed that there was seemingly a holiday theme to the event, with red and white trees lining a table.