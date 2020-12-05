Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Victoria Monét Announces She's Expecting Her First Child With a Stunning Pregnancy Reveal

Victoria Monét announced on Saturday that she is pregnant with her first child by posting two stunning photographs of herself in costume and also penned a heartwarming letter to her unborn baby.

Now that's a pregnancy reveal!

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Victoria Monét announced on her Instagram page that she is pregnant with her first child by posting two photos of herself showing off a baby bump in a goddess costume made up of a jeweled headpiece, a glittering top and long draped skirt.

"I'm so happy to share that I've been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," the 27-year-old singer-songwriter wrote alongside the pictures, taken by photographer Brian Ziff. "Two hearts beat inside of me now...That's more love. Two brains and two souls...that's so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can't wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!"

Monét also shared on Instagram a letter she wrote to her unborn child.

"To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!" Monét wrote. "The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You're forever mine. I got you."

While she does have her own singing career, Monét is also known for writing hit songs for artists and bands such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Chloe x Halle. In 2019, she was nominated for two Grammys for co-writing Grande's "thank u, next" and "7 Rings." Monét was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for co-writing Chloe x Halle's "Do It."

"OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!" the duo commented on the music artist's Instagram. "You look out of this world...congrats."

Other stars who publicly offered their congratulations on her page included Sam SmithLauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony fame, and Glee actress and singer Amber Riley.

