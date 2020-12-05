Kyle Richards Reveals She and Her Daughter Sophia Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Kyle Richards has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 5 to share the news with her 3.1 million followers. The reality TV personality also revealed that her 20-year-old daughter, Sophia Umansky, also tested positive for COVID-19.
"I love these people so much," she began her caption with several red heart emojis, alongside a family photo. "Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken."
"Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it," Kyle continued. "We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again. I can't wait to hug them."
While Kyle didn't share many details about when or how she and Sophia contracted the virus, it appears they are in the recovery process. It also seems the star's loved ones haven't been affected by COVID-19, including her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their two other daughters, Alexia Umansky, 24, and Portia Umansky, 12, as well as Kyle's daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 32, from a previous relationship.
On Dec. 2, a source shared with E! News that two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had tested positive for COVID-19: Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton. It was also rumored Kyle had been diagnosed with COVID-19, however, she didn't confirm the news until Saturday.
At this time, both Dorit and Kathy have yet to publicly comment on their health.
Moreover, a source close to Bravo revealed to E! News that production on the reality TV series was temporarily suspended after unidentified individuals tested positive. When the fan-favorite show began filming its 11th season in October, protocols and regular testing were put in place.
