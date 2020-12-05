These Artists Already Released New Music to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Related : Kelly Clarkson, Hannah Brown & More Share Holiday Traditions

Looking for a little holiday cheer a little early this year? You're not the only one.

2020 has been, unequivocally, the worst. And now, as we head into a holiday season with the coronavirus pandemic surging, the holiday season—filled with merry and cheer—is undoubtedly going to look a little different than usual. In the interest of public health and safety, celebrations will be smaller and travel will be minimal. It's enough to make a person get lost in some very "Bah humbug" feelings if they're not too careful.

Luckily, some of your favorite musicians have your back.

Though we're only days into December, there's already been a remarkable influx of new holiday music released by artists as varied as Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, JoJo Siwa and Meghan Trainor, to name a few, dating as far back as late September! So if you're updating your holiday playlists (and checking them twice, like Ol' Saint Nick), look no further than this holly, jolly crop of carolers for inspiration.