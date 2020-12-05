Country Singer Jake Owen Is Engaged to Girlfriend Erica Hartlein

This year's trip to the Christmas tree lot was a little extra memorable for Jake Owen.
The country singer announced via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4 that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Erica Hartlein. He popped the question during the couple's Christmas tree outing and shared a number of photos from the special moment, including multiple glimpses at the ring.
"5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree together....at this same spot," the 39-year-old "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" vocalist wrote. "This year, I asked her if she'd like to get Christmas Trees every year for the rest of our lives."
The pics show that the couple's 19-month-old daughter Paris Hartley joined them to witness the exciting moment. Jake is also father to 8-year-old daughter Olive Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.
"Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise," Jake continued. "So much of a surprise, Erica didn't have her nails done..(yes, I now know that's big deal I guess)."
To celebrate the occasion, the pair grabbed a bite afterward at Chick-fil-A, which Jake referred to as his new fiancée's "favorite restaurant." He also quipped, "She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling."
A number of Jake's famous pals were quick to offer their support. Shay Mooney, one half of Dan + Shay, wrote, "Congrats buddy!!!"
Golf star Rickie Fowler was particularly pleased with the restaurant selection. "Congrats bro!!" he shared. "Chick fil a for the win!!"
Jake and Erica first announced that they were expecting their little one in November 2018 on ABC's televised holiday special I'm Coming Home.