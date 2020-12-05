Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Enjoy "Very Special Date Night" After Getting Back Together

History has a way of repeating itself.
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's relationship is on the mend after their latest split. On Friday, Dec. 4, Sabrina revealed that she was the former Lakers star's plus-one for a ball honoring retired NBA players, which she says was held to bring awareness to mental health. She captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Lamar at the event, "A very special date night with the big man tonight @lamarodom !! So honored to be at this beautiful occasion this evening. The Retired NBA Players Ball honoring Mental health!"
She continued, "Mental Health Issues are real and we are excited for be able to support Mental Health Awareness in OUR community. Real life HOPE dealers."
On her Instagram Story, Sabrina told followers that she was "paying attention to what matters," while also giving a shout-out to her dress designer.
This is just the latest development in Sabrina and Lamar's on-again, off-again romance.
In November 2019, the pair revealed they were engaged after three months of dating. At the time, Lamar said, "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"
But just before the 1-year anniversary of their engagement, Sabrina announced she and the basketball player had gone their separate ways. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," she wrote on Instagram. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."
She added that Lamar had some issues to "work through," explaining, "I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."
However, a week later the Instagram influencer shared a photo of herself and Lamar, confusing her followers who thought they had broken up. Sabrina didn't confirm they were back together, instead saying, "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!"
She eventually confirmed they reconciled after posting a photo with Lamar and her daughter on Thanksgiving. A follower noticed she was wearing her engagement ring and asked about the diamond, to which Sabrina replied, "Clearly we are back together."
While they may be on-again, it's unclear if the wedding is too.