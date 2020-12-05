Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo Alongside Joe Jonas

As a throwback, Sophie Turner posted a rare pregnancy photo of herself admiring her baby bump with husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner is a sucker for starting the weekend with a dose of nostalgia. 

The 24-year-old actress posted a carousel of throwback pics to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4, including one precious selfie of husband Joe Jonas resting his head on her shoulder as she photographs her exposed baby bump during her pregnancy. 

"Felt like we needed some content on this page... enjoy these throwbacks," Sophie captioned the shots.

The glimpse at the Game of Thrones alum's baby bump is a rare one. The married couple have been quite careful about sharing much about baby Willa since confirming her arrival to E! News on July 22.

A source told E! News at the time that the couple had been making an easy adjustment to parenthood. Sophie tied the knot with the 31-year-old "Sucker" performer at a Las Vegas chapel in May 2019. 

"They are home and getting settled," the insider revealed in July. "Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

Fans have been doing their best to pick up small hints in recent weeks about the new family.

Sophie posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Nov. 18, and eagle-eyed supporters were quick to point out the star's new wrist tattoo. Beneath her "J" ink for husband Joe is now a "W" for "Willa."

Two days prior, the Dark Phoenix actress shared a photo that included a chain with an engraved plate that reads, "22.07.20." A Twitter user speculated that this is likely to signify the date of Willa's birth

