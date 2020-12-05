Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Miley Cyrus Hilariously Obtains an Apology From E! News: See the Back-and-Forth

After the E! News Instagram asked for a comment from Miley Cyrus, she took the opportunity to obtain an apology.

"Nobody's Perfect."

Miley Cyrus sang these very words while playing Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel in the mid '00s. Now, in 2020, the hit maker has E! News realizing this very mantra thanks to a tongue-in-cheek interaction between Miley and the site's Instagram page.

On Friday, Dec. 4, E! News vowed to change their Instagram bio to "whatever" the "Wrecking Ball" singer wanted. The only condition? Miley had to comment on the post, which featured a photo of the artist dressed in a purple ensemble.

Not only did the 28-year-old chart topper respond, but she also had one hilarious comment. She wrote, "'We're sorry for all the s**t we said about Miley Cyrus.'"

In typical E! fashion, the always witty social media editors responded, "You came in like a wrecking ball and we respect it."

And, true to their word, E! News' Instagram bio now features Miley's comment. They even added to the original post, "Psst. New ink in bio."

Miley Cyrus Through the Years

The "Midnight Sky" singer went on to share the changed bio in her own Instagram story.

We can't say we're surprised by Miley's reaction to the post as she is a famously candid celebrity. Whether she's discussing her sobriety, sexuality or split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley has made it clear that she's "always truthful."

In fact, she made this very comment during her Wednesday, Dec. 2 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. The remark came as she was addressing the fact that she had broken her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic.

"A lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them," she shared with Howard Stern. "Luckily, I haven't gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic."

You can find details of Miley's full Howard Stern interview here. And, for more candid moments from Miley, scroll through the images below!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Miley & Minnie

"I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys," she shared with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper in August 2020. "When I was like 11 years old, I used to think that like Minnie Mouse was super f--king hot, which is so good I ended up on Disney, so my chances with Minnie went up by like 100."

"She was super hot to me," Cyrus continued. "I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys. I actually never really understood what these girls were doing with these, like, idiots."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sobriety Realities

During an interview with Howard Stern in December 2020, the performer candidly opened up about the detriments for her of not living a sober lifestyle. "It really, really affects my relationships," she told Stern. "I'm not the best partner; I'm not the best daughter; I'm not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that's an alcoholic—if we're not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I'm not at my best."

Instagram
Lessons of Love

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Cyrus shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
FaceTime "Cybersex"

During her Dec. 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus explained that Hemsworth "got a lot of action for saving the animals" in the devastating California wildfires. And what about getting action when they're not together? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus told Stern. "Cybersex."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Birthday Message

To celebrate Hemsworth's 29th birthday, Cyrus wrote him a love letter, sharing her favorite things about her hubby. "I love taking turns and sharing with you," Cyrus told her beau. "I love taking long drives, sometimes going nowhere. I love how you'll sit and listen to me pluck out a new tune on the guitar for hours….I love the way you mumble out loud when you read a new script or book. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME."

"You and Me baby…. let's take this dark place head on and shine [through] with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," Cyrus concluded. "Yours Truly, M."

Madison McGaw, Angela Pham, & Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
"Mine Does"

In response to a meme that read, "No man has all five: -good dick game -empathy -a height above 5'9 -no hoes -common sense," Cyrus replied, "Mine does! Don't give up!"

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
"Hunky Hubby"

When her "hunky hubby" was suffering from kidney stones in Feb. 2019, Cyrus attended the premiere of his movie, Isn't It Romantic?, in his honor. "So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest," the singer wrote to her fans on social media.

In another post, Cyrus posed in front of a poster from the movie, showing Hemsworth playing the saxophone. "Getting sick blows. But so do I," Cyrus captioned the post. "Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."

Instagram
"Complex" Marriage

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus said in Elle. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," the "Wrecking Ball" singer continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"Not Allowing Anyone In"

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard-core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," the singer said during an Instagram Live video with Cody Simpson, which took place about two months after her split from Hemsworth. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She then said, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

What did you think of Miley's response? Be sure to let us know on social media!

