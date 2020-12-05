How to Watch the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on TV and Online

Related : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Get ready for a walk down memory lane.

MTV is going to celebrate the best films and shows of the past four decades during the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. Expect to see your favorite stars from Cruel Intentions, Halloween, High School Musical and more take the stage, as the show focuses on the crème de la crème of entertainment from the 1980s until today.

So whether you're jamming out to 1983's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" or 2020's "Savage," tune in this weekend to see which GOATs will win and give some of the most memorable speeches of the year.

Here is everything you need to know about the special, including when it is and how to watch it.

When is the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time and when does it start?

The 90-minute ceremony will toast to "the biggest and best moments" of Hollywood from the past several decades. Set your alarms, as it will air on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is expected to return as usual in 2021 after the pandemic.