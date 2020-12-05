How to Watch the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time on TV and Online

Get ready for a walk down memory lane.
MTV is going to celebrate the best films and shows of the past four decades during the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. Expect to see your favorite stars from Cruel Intentions, Halloween, High School Musical and more take the stage, as the show focuses on the crème de la crème of entertainment from the 1980s until today.
So whether you're jamming out to 1983's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" or 2020's "Savage," tune in this weekend to see which GOATs will win and give some of the most memorable speeches of the year.
Here is everything you need to know about the special, including when it is and how to watch it.
When is the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time and when does it start?
The 90-minute ceremony will toast to "the biggest and best moments" of Hollywood from the past several decades. Set your alarms, as it will air on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is expected to return as usual in 2021 after the pandemic.
Who is hosting the show?
We're all in this together, because Vanessa Hudgens will be hosting the TV special this year—and she's sure to bop to the top.
As for her other projects, the High School Musical alum recently reunited with her Disney Channel cast for the ABC The Disney Family Singalong in April. And you can also catch her on Netflix in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, in which she plays not one, not two but three characters.
Who are the honorees?
Veronica Mars' Kristen Bell and Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar will throw it back to the early 2000s when they are honored on the show. The other iconic honorees will be Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out) and Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), along with the guys Kevin Hart (Zero F**ks Given), Jason Segel (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Kevin Bacon (Mystic River) and William Zabka (Cobra Kai).
How do you watch the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time?
The program will air on MTV, MTV.com and the MTV app.
What awards will be given out at the special?
GOAT awards will be doled out in the following categories: Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro and Dynamic Duo. You have two days to start guessing who will take home each award!
Who will be presenting during the ceremony?
It's not quite Emily in Paris, but it will be Emily on MTV when Netflix star Lily Collins turns up to present a trophy. And brace yourself for a Marvel moment because Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle (AKA Iron Man and War Machine) will present statues this year. Stars Chelsea Handler, David Spade, Sabrina Carpenter, Maddie Ziegler, Derek Hough and Sofia Carson will also hand out awards, along with Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Neve Campbell and Peyton List.
Are there any performances?
Yes! Sia, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker will all provide some musical moments.
See you on Sunday to watch nine A-listers be crowned the GOATs.