Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Bad Girls Club Star Whitney Collings Dead at 33

Whitney Collings, who is known as “Boston” from season three of Bad Girls Club died on Thursday, Dec. 3. She was 33.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 05, 2020 12:00 AMTags
Celebrities
Bad Girls Club, Whitney CollingsNBCUniversal via Getty Images

Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings has passed away at the age of 33.

According to TMZ, Whitney, known as "Boston" from season three of the Oxygen reality TV series, died on Thursday, Dec. 3 at a hospital near her Massachusetts hometown. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Her mother, Linda Houghton Collings, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing that she is "completely broken and will never get over this." She added, "Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart." 

Friends of the reality star took to social media to express their condolences to the Collings family. Among the many people to speak out about her death was Amber Meade, who Whitney got into a physical altercation with on BGC, causing her removal from the series.

Amber wrote on Instagram, "I'm glad we were able to move past any differences we had all those years ago. My sympathies to those that knew Whitney and are feeling the loss today!"

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

She and Tanisha Thomas of season two discussed Whitney's death on Instagram, with Tanisha sharing that she is "at a lost (sic) for words."

Amber agreed, adding, "This is pretty insane—I can't believe she's gone—her poor momma!"

Related: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Trending Stories

1

Krystal Nielson On “Scary” Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

2

Hillsong Founder Claims Carl Lentz Had Multiple Affairs: Leaked Audio

3

Sienna Miller Remembers the Fallout of Jude Law's Nanny Affair

Darlen Escobar also expressed sadness over Whitney's death on Instagram. "God has gained another beautiful sweet angel," the former contestant said. "It's like everyday I get on Facebook or Instagram Heaven gains another angel."

In July, fellow Bad Girls Club alum Demitra "Mimi" Roche died at the age of 34. According to one of her friends, Mimi's death came "out of the blue." 

Bad Girls Club finished its 17th and final season in 2017. 

Trending Stories

1

Krystal Nielson On “Scary” Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

2

Hillsong Founder Claims Carl Lentz Had Multiple Affairs: Leaked Audio

3

Sienna Miller Remembers the Fallout of Jude Law's Nanny Affair

4

Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Who Told People to "Bully" Hailey

5

The Masked Singer Unmasks Seahorse, Jellyfish and Popcorn

Latest News

How to Watch 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time

Bad Girls Club Star Whitney Collings Dead at 33

Krystal Nielson On “Scary” Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Splurge-Worthy Gifts to Ask Santa For

Hillsong Founder Claims Carl Lentz Had Multiple Affairs: Leaked Audio

Sienna Miller Remembers the Fallout of Jude Law's Nanny Affair

The Queen's Gambit Holiday Gift Guide 2020