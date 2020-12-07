Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy's New Video Series Will Help You "Own the Spotlight!"

Related : Life Lessons With Giuliana Rancic

What is your favorite thing about working together?

G: Jason and I have worked together for 16 years and since day one, he's been like a little brother to me. Through the years, we have been by each other's side for so many major events in our lives and we know that we can always count on each other no matter what. Jason and I also have a very similar sense of humor, whether we are hosting together, shooting skits for E! or putting on crazy shows for our friends. How we act in real life is pretty much how we are when we are hosting together so there is never a dull moment.

J: Early on G and I just clicked, she became a sister and best friend, and now we live in the same neighborhood. We think alike and love this business, but realized we needed to find a way to reach people who were afraid to jump into the industry because of their nerves and fears. Or maybe it's just finding a safe comfort level on stage, camera or during a video conference. We wanted to share the tips and tricks that have helped us over the last 20 years.

Do you have a favorite memory of working with each other on the red carpet over the years?

G: Every red carpet we host together has its share of fun moments but some of my biggest laughs have come from the ridiculous skits Jason and I have shot for E! that literally have me cracking up every time I watch them. Most of it is improv so we have no idea what the other one is going to say and we have to do everything we can to keep from cracking up and losing it on camera.

J: My first live red carpet in 2006, I was so incredibly nervous that we rehearsed the night before on the phone. I was in my head and felt like it was going to be a disaster but G helped calm me down and it was such a great learning experience. She did recommend I get a spray tan but I didn't realize there were different levels. I had a sharp orange tint to me on that special day. Stick with a level 1, thank me later!