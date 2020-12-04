Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Baseball Pro Tres Barrera Announces Loss of Newborn Son: “Forever Our Angel”

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera and his wife Lindsey are mourning the loss of their first child, Kaius Lee Barrera.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 04, 2020 9:41 PMTags
CelebritiesBaseball
Tres BarreraMichael Reaves/Getty Images

On. Dec 4, Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera shared that he and wife Lindsey said goodbye to their baby boy in an emotional post on Instagram

"2020 has been a tough year for many, but it has definitely beaten us more than anything before," Tres wrote. "On Sunday November 29, 2020 my wife delivered our son at 7:12 am. Unfortunately our God decided he needed him in heaven before he was able to take his first breath. The emotion, the pain, are all things that one can not describe. As we mourn the loss of our baby boy, our faith remains strong and we will continue to take strides one day at a time in His name."

The athlete added, "I am most proud to call my myself the husband of my wife Lindsey. She is the strongest person I know and she will forever be my hero."

Tres called their son, who he said they named Kaius Lee Barrera, "forever our angel." 

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

The news comes three months after the couple's pregnancy announcement on Instagram, which showed the Tres and Lindsey holding up a sonogram picture. 

Trending Stories

1

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Reacts to Netflix Series

2

Noah Cyrus Is ''Mortified'' After Using Racially Insensitive Word

3

Miley Cyrus Likens Liam Hemsworth Marriage to Reaching for a Lifesaver

"Sometimes dark times serve to remind us how brightly the greatest blessing in our lives shine," Tres wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to meet you little man."

instagram

Tres and Lindsey married in January 2018. One day after their wedding, Tres posted a picture of him kissing his new bride at the church, along with the sweet caption, "Married to the most beautiful woman on earth. Life is good.. God is great... Thank you to all my family and friends for making our day so special. Lots of love."

Trending Stories

1

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Reacts to Netflix Series

2

Noah Cyrus Is ''Mortified'' After Using Racially Insensitive Word

3

Miley Cyrus Likens Liam Hemsworth Marriage to Reaching for a Lifesaver

4
Exclusive

Amanda Bynes Is in a "Much Healthier Place" Thanks to Her Fiancé Paul

5
Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes of Dixie D'Amelio's "One Whole Day" Music Video

Latest News

Splurge-Worthy Gifts to Ask Santa For

Hillsong Founder Claims Carl Lentz Had Multiple Affairs: Leaked Audio

Sienna Miller Remembers the Fallout of Jude Law's Nanny Affair

The Queen's Gambit Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Reacts to Netflix Series

Baseball Pro Tres Barrera Announces Loss of Newborn Son

Holiday Gift Ideas From Revolve's Beauty Experts